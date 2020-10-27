First Alert Forecast: Zeta is in the Gulf, but poses no threat to SWLA thanks to an approaching front

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Zeta moved into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and our cold front is inching closer to SWLA.
First up is Zeta which will likely strengthen now that it is over the warm waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico. The time for strengthening will be limited as wind shear increases and waters turn cooler as Zeta moves toward the coast. An approaching cold front will force Zeta to make a northeastward turn before it reaches SWLA. There is virtually no chance of this scenario changing despite what previous storms have done.
With the cold front expected to move through Wednesday this ensures that Zeta poses zero threat to SWLA. Unfortunately, our weather will remain warm until the front arrives sometime Wednesday. Temperatures will be warmer tonight into Wednesday morning with lows in the 70s and we will likely see some patchy fog, possibly locally dense in some areas.
Rain chances increase to 80% Wednesday with the cold front slowly moving through during the day. Showers will be off and on through the day and into the night.
Cooler and drier air will rapidly move into SWLA Wednesday night behind the front. Temperatures will likely remain in the 60s throughout the day Thursday and with the wind it will feel cooler. Friday and Saturday mornings will be the coolest of the season with lows in the 40s and afternoon highs will remain in the upper 60s. Halloween looks perfect with temperatures falling out of the 60s into the 50s during the evening, so it will be nice for trick-or-treating!
A gradual warming trend will begin Sunday as southerly winds return and temperatures begin to moderate. A couple of weaker cold front will likely move through next week and these may knock temperatures down a little. We may see another strong cold front late next week, but that is over a week away and subject to change.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
