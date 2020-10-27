First Alert Forecast: Zeta is in the Gulf, but poses no threat to SWLA thanks to an approaching front

Cooler and drier air will rapidly move into SWLA Wednesday night behind the front. Temperatures will likely remain in the 60s throughout the day Thursday and with the wind it will feel cooler. Friday and Saturday mornings will be the coolest of the season with lows in the 40s and afternoon highs will remain in the upper 60s. Halloween looks perfect with temperatures falling out of the 60s into the 50s during the evening, so it will be nice for trick-or-treating!