First Alert Forecast: Zeta is now in the Gulf but still poses no threat to SWLA thanks to an approaching front

Zeta poses little threat to SWLA as long as nothing changes will the timing of the front and northeast turn of Zeta. All of the computer model data agrees that Zeta makes the turn in time to miss SWLA. So, I can say with confidence that we will not feel impacts from Zeta here in SWLA, but until it is gone we cannot 100% ignore it either. I will continue to monitor it closely and if anything changes, I will let you know.