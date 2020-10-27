FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Zeta heads into the Gulf today as a strong cold front moves closer to SW Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With another pleasant morning on tap, some changes begin to arrive today as rain chances will gradually increase later this afternoon and evening in advance of a cold front set to push through Southwest Louisiana by Wednesday evening. Highs today will again top our around 80, so you won’t need the jackets but you may want to consider an umbrella later this afternoon as the chance of rain increases to 40% by mid to late afternoon.
Today is the last day to early vote, so if you’re headed out to the polling locations this morning you won’t need to worry about the rain, but it could become an issue for those waiting until later this afternoon and up until the time the polls close this evening. Rain at times continues late tonight and off and one most of the day Wednesday as we’ll also be tracking Hurricane Zeta in the Gulf.
Zeta made landfall around 11:00 PM along the northeastern tip of the Yucatan as a category one hurricane with winds of 80 mph, weakening to tropical storm status as of the 4:00 AM advisory while the storm remains over land. Later today, Zeta will emerge into the Gulf where restrengthening back to hurricane status is expected to occur. Confidence levels are much higher today that Zeta will be no threat to SW Louisiana with a landfall along southeastern Louisiana by Wednesday evening.
Hurricane Warnings are in effect from Morgan City to the Mississippi/Alabama state line, with Southwest Louisiana too far to the west to have any impacts from the storm. Meanwhile, a strong cold front will be on the way tomorrow, moving through by early evening. Off and on rain most of the day will keep the need for the umbrella as you’re out and about tomorrow.
Temperatures tomorrow will initially warm up to near 80 ahead of the front but as it moves through by the early evening, an abrupt change will arrive with lows by Thursday morning dipping into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Lots of sunshine will return for Thursday along with the next several days. While Zeta quickly becomes a thing of the past, a crisp cool and calm stretch of weather sticks around for several days with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
Halloween will feel cool, so make sure to have something with a long sleeve if you plan to be out Saturday after sunset. Lows in the 40s will continue through early next week. Also, don’t forget we set our clocks back one hour Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Sunday morning.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.