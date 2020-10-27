DSNAP provides update after some cards accidentally deactivated

Information from the Department of Child and Family Services
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A system issue overnight has deactivated some DSNAP cards and prevented recipients in the 5 parishes approved for Hurricane Delta DSNAP from receiving their second month of DSNAP benefits this morning (10/27/20).
After further examination we determined the issue will cause a slight delay in the issuance of automatic DSNAP benefits, as well as automatic replacement benefits.
We have been working with our contractors to resolve this issue, including an effort to reactivate cards. We realize this has posed a burden and an inconvenience, and we apologize.
Please note:
- Don’t cancel your card and order another one. This would only cause further delay, and we want to avoid it if we can.
- You will not lose any of your benefits, and even though benefits are delayed, you will receive them.
Latest Information
- SNAP cards for the following parishes have been mistakenly deactivated:
Allen
Calcasieu
Cameron
Jefferson Davis
Vernon
We are working with our contractor to develop a solution that will pose the least inconvenience to clients. Our goal is to reactivate cards, and this is what we are working on. We will provide more information as soon as it is available.
- DSNAP cards for recipients in Acadia and Vermilion parishes are active. They were never deactivated. However, as a result of the error, the second month of benefits for these parishes has been delayed. These two parishes are now scheduled to receive their full DSNAP benefit not later than Thursday, 10/29/20.
- The following 14 parishes were scheduled to receive 45% DSNAP Replacement benefits on 10/28/20. This benefit is now rescheduled for no later than Friday, 10/30/20. The parishes include:
Acadia
Allen
Beauregard
Calcasieu
Cameron
Grant
Jefferson Davis
LaSalle
Morehouse
Rapides
St. Landry
Vermilion
Vernon
Winn
Please be assured we will continue to provide updates as soon as possible.
