2 dead, 3 critically injured following police chase that ended in head-on collision

According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, the chase began in New Roads on the evening of Monday Oct. 26 around 6:30 p.m. and involved a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro that was reported stolen from Leak Avenue in Baton Rouge Saturday, Oct. 24. Officers with the New Roads Police Department began chasing the car, then called for assistance from the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux says the driver refused to stop at a barricade formed by parking a deputy’s unit across two lanes of traffic, and drove past a deputy in the process of setting up a spike strip, but the vehicle did not hit the spikes.