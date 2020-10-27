Chase Bank working to provide access to safe deposit boxes at damaged branches

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Chase Bank at Ryan and School Streets was damaged in Hurricane Laura, as was the branch on Nelson Road near Sale. Both locations are fenced and appear secure.
But customers like Melanie Sarro are concerned because they have not been able to access their safe deposit boxes.
Sarro has bonds there important for her children’s future.
“In there happens to be bonds that I inherited from my late father that I’m going to use for my child’s college education along with my abstract to my house and just various documents that are irreplaceable if anything happened to them,” said Sarro.
And she says it’s been discussed on her local NextDoor app where customers seem to have conflicting information.
“There are many, many customers having the same issue that have been told various things," Sarro said. "Some received phone calls right after the storm, which I did not - said ‘Hey it’ll be ready in a couple of weeks for you to go view.’ There’s been no clear answer on what people are to do.”
So, we reached out to officials at Chase Bank who say they are in the process of contacting customers by letter and by phone. They say the customers' safe deposit boxes will be available to them at a former branch in Westlake starting Nov. 12. The address is 817 McKinley Street in Westlake
Spokesman Greg Hassell recommends customers call to make an appointment. That way their contents will receive a free cleaning. The phone number is 337-527-6465.
Hassell says they know it’s been a trying time for residents here and apologizes for any inconvenience. He says it simply has taken a while to get everything up and running with security and internet.
To claim your contents, you’ll need a valid photo ID and the keys to the safe deposit box.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.