Calcasieu School Board announces additional school openings
By Johnathan Manning | October 27, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 7:05 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has announced additional school openings in the wake of hurricanes Laura and Delta.

The following schools will open for staff on Thursday, Oct. 29, and for students on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

· LeBlanc Middle

· Sam Houston High

· Sulphur High

· Vinton Middle

· Westlake High

· Westlake T&I

· W.W. Lewis Middle

The following schools will open for staff on Thursday, Oct. 29, while the return date for students is still to be decided due to needed sheetrock repairs.

· Gillis Elementary

· Vinton Elementary

The following school will open for staff on Friday, Oct. 30, while the return date for students is still to be decided due to ongoing repairs.

· DeQuincy High

