Calcasieu School Board announces additional school openings

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has announced additional school openings in the wake of hurricanes Laura and Delta.
The following schools will open for staff on Thursday, Oct. 29, and for students on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
· LeBlanc Middle
· Sam Houston High
· Sulphur High
· Vinton Middle
· Westlake High
· Westlake T&I
· W.W. Lewis Middle
The following schools will open for staff on Thursday, Oct. 29, while the return date for students is still to be decided due to needed sheetrock repairs.
· Gillis Elementary
· Vinton Elementary
The following school will open for staff on Friday, Oct. 30, while the return date for students is still to be decided due to ongoing repairs.
· DeQuincy High
