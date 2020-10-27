Bond set at $1 million for man accused of inappropriate sexual contact with child under 13

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 26-year-old Lake Charles man is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.
The victim told detectives the incident occurred while Andrews was babysitting, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The allegations were reported on Oct. 14.
Tobias O. Andrews confirmed the allegations to investigating detectives on Oct. 23, Vincent said. Andrews was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of oral sexual battery and sexual battery. Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $1 million.
Det. Kara Adams is the lead investigator.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.