Zeta to become a hurricane as it enters the Gulf Tuesday

Zeta is should become a hurricane before making its first landfall across the Yucatan Peninsula later today and maintain minimal hurricane status as it moves into the Gulf on Tuesday. Good news remains as the models are growing in confidence the storm will make a easterly and northeasterly turns as we head into Wednesday as it’s picked up by the cold front. The shear and cooler water temperatures will also allow the storm to weaken as it nears the coastline Wednesday afternoon. It is projected to make landfall in eastern Louisiana as a strong Tropical Storm or minimal category one hurricane by Wednesday afternoon.