VIDEO: St. John Sheriff: Woman, teenager killed, 2 injured in knife massacre

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - A St. John Parish woman was killed, and a teenager was injured as she tried to run away during a machete attack inside a LaPlace home.
Oscar Urias, 23, was arrested after he killed his 31-year-old girlfriend, and her 15-year-old sister and attacked his 17-year-old sister and 15-year-old brother with two knives, according to the sheriff’s office.
The attacks occurred Sunday about 4:30 p.m. at a residence on Fairway Dr. in LaPlace Urias was renting with his girlfriend and at a residence on North Sugar Ridge in LaPlace.
Urias and his girlfriend and her sister had lived at the Fairway Dr. house for about a month. Urias' girlfriend, Elizabeth Tornabene, 31, was attacked at the residence, investigators said. She died at University Hospital.
Tornabene’s 15-year-old sister who fled from the house was killed at a residence in the 2400 block of North Sugar Dr. Urias also attacked his sister in the Fairway Drive residence. She is in serious condition at University Hospital. Urias' 15-year-old brother who also fled the Fairway residence and attempted to save the 15-year-old girl, was treated and released.
Urias' sister and brother, residents of Baton Rouge, were visiting Urias for the weekend. Through investigation, officers learned Urias and the family members were talking in the living room, then Urias went into the bedroom.
Tornabene followed him. Shortly after, Urias, wearing a mask and welding two knives, exited the bedroom with the woman, officer said.
Suddenly, he attacked the woman and killed her. Urias then began stabbing his sister, deputies said.
As Tornabene’s sister and Urias' brother fled the house, Urias chased them and managed to capture the sister, stabbing her in an open garage at a residence in the 2400 block of North Sugar Ridge.
Officers located Urias in the garage, ordered him to drop the knives, and he surrendered to police. Urias was charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
No bond has been set.
