SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 26, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 26, 2020.
Allen Scott Poole, 57, Lake Charles: Theft under $300; domestic abuse.
Anthony Eugene Hryhorchuk, 33, Orange, TX: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Byron Keith Dixon Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Display of plates; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; contempt of court; domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Johnathan Burdsay Landry, 24, Hackberry: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to stop at a red light.
Caleb Owen Thorton, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Ralph Sergio Toussaint, 40, Lake Charles: Attempted possession of a Schedule II drug.
David Dwayne Royster, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); expired plates.
Patrick Victor Akil Roberts, 30, Sulphur: Failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.
Millard Harvey Anthony, 42, Sulphur: Harassment; assault; property damage under $1,000.
Vernon Paul Burgin, 38, Lake Charles: Stalking.
Jeremy Thomas, 33, Bonwier, TX: Strangulation.
Devante Lequeze Cotlone, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a felon (2 charges).
Albert Stevens Jr., 57, Lake Charles: Assault; resisting officers; battery of a police officer.
