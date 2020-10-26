SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 26, 2020

October 26, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 26, 2020.

Allen Scott Poole, 57, Lake Charles: Theft under $300; domestic abuse.

Anthony Eugene Hryhorchuk, 33, Orange, TX: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Byron Keith Dixon Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Display of plates; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; contempt of court; domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Johnathan Burdsay Landry, 24, Hackberry: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to stop at a red light.

Caleb Owen Thorton, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ralph Sergio Toussaint, 40, Lake Charles: Attempted possession of a Schedule II drug.

David Dwayne Royster, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); expired plates.

Patrick Victor Akil Roberts, 30, Sulphur: Failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Millard Harvey Anthony, 42, Sulphur: Harassment; assault; property damage under $1,000.

Vernon Paul Burgin, 38, Lake Charles: Stalking.

Jeremy Thomas, 33, Bonwier, TX: Strangulation.

Devante Lequeze Cotlone, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a felon (2 charges).

Albert Stevens Jr., 57, Lake Charles: Assault; resisting officers; battery of a police officer.

