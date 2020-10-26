Oakdale at Kinder named week five TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is heading back to Kinder. The TDL Game of the Week for week five is a matchup of district rivals Oakdale (2-1) and Kinder (2-2). The Jackets have won 11 straight in the series including last seasons' low-scoring affair (12-7).
Oakdale is coming off their biggest win of the season, a 21-19 victory over district foe DeQuincy. The Warriors used a strong rushing attack in the win with Cedric Allison (124), Jamell Warnell (109) and Tristan Ballard (79) combining for over 300 rushing yards in the win. It was Oakdale’s first win over the Tigers since 2014.
Elsewhere in Allen Parish, the Kinder Yellow Jackets posted a strong bounce-back win over Rosepine. The Jackets rushed for over 260 yards in the team’s 40-7 win. Kinder also showed off its stout defense as the team has allowed 10 or fewer points in three of four games this season
Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.
