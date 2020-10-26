Matthew Langlois de-commits from Kansas St., commits to LSU

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Catholic Pointe Coupee athlete Matthew Langlois has changed his mind and will stay closer to home to further his football career.
Langlois announced via Twitter on Monday, Oct. 26, that he has de-committed from Kansas State and committed to LSU for the class of 2021.
He initially committed to Kansas State on Aug. 9, 2020. He was recruited by safeties coach Bill Busch to play for LSU.
The running back, safety, and do-it-all athlete led the Hornets to an appearance in the Division IV state title game against Ouachita Christian in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome last season.
He was also a Sportsline Player of the Week in 2019 for his semifinal game performance against Southern Lab.
The 6-foot, 185-pound athlete is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He is ranked the No. 31 safety in the nation and is ranked No. 14 in Louisiana.
The Tigers are currently ranked No. 5 by 247Sports for their 2021 recruiting class with 19 commits.
Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:
- Four-star outside linebacker, Raesjon Davis, California
- Four-star wide receiver, JoJo Earle, Texas
- Four-star wide receiver, Deion Smith, Mississippi
- Four-star defensive end, Landon Jackson, Texas
- Four-star outside linebacker, Zavier Carter, Georgia
- Four-star quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, Texas
- Four-star running back, Corey Kiner, Ohio
- Four-star safety, Khari Gee, Georgia
- Four-star defensive end, Saivion Jones, Louisiana
- Four-star offensive tackle, Garrett Dellinger, Michigan
- Four-star defensive end, Naquan Brown, Virginia
- Four-star wide receiver, Chris Hilton, Louisiana
- Four-star defensive end, Keanu Koht, Florida
- Four-star linebacker, Greg Penn III, Maryland
- Four-star cornerback, Nathaniel Wiggins, Georgia
- Three-star safety, Matthew Langlois, Louisiana
- Three-star defensive tackle, Anthony Hundley, Florida
- Three-star tight end, Jalen Shead, Mississippi
- Three-star punter, Peyton Todd, Louisiana
