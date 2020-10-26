’I’m not putting him in unless he’s 100% ready’ - Orgeron updates LSU’s QB situation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The hottest topic surrounding the LSU Tigers as they prepare to travel to Auburn is the quarterback position.
True freshman TJ Finley from Ponchatoula High School certainly was a cool customer during LSU’s 52-24 demolition of the South Carolina Gamecocks, hitting on 17 of his 21 attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns. Finley also rushed for another score on a 1-yard QB sneak to complete LSU’s opening drive of the game - a 16-play, 75-yard march that lasted roughly 7:30.
“Any time you can walk in the office on the weekend, TJ, during the off-season, was studying his playbook, studying film,” said Orgeron. “Tremendous young man.”
Myles Brennan missed the game with an injured abdominal muscle. Before it happened, all Brennan did was pass for 430 yards and four touchdowns at Missouri and average 370 yards per game passing during his three starts.
Head coach Ed Orgeron shared his thoughts on the quarterback situation.
“Myles is going to practice a little bit today. Jack is going to get him accelerated throughout the week. We’re going to see. I don’t know yet if he’s going to play. He may play. It all depends how practice goes this week. We’re only going to do about 25% with him today, see what he can do, feel it. Probably going to be sore. If he can’t play, obviously, TJ has done a great job for us. Max [Johnson] is going to do a great job. I’m not putting him in unless he’s 100% ready,” he added.
“I was so pleased with TJ’s poise. He looked like a veteran out there. I think that’s what made the difference in the football game. We’re going to go ahead and practice Myles today, see what he can do. Him and TJ are going to share reps, and Max. We’re going to make a decision on a daily basis who runs the team. Depends on Myles' health. If Myles is healthy, he’s our first team quarterback, but I’m not putting him in unless he’s 100%,” Orgeron reiterated.
LSU true freshman defensive back Elias Ricks, who already has three interceptions in just four games, learned a lesson during his pick-six in the game against South Carolina.
“He was made aware by the head coach as soon as he got to the sideline. I wasn’t very happy about it. I don’t like him taking his helmet and celebrating with the crowd. He could have cost us a touchdown. I don’t think you’re going to see that again. He’s a young kid. We got to coach him up. I’m going to give him a Mulligan on that one. But he ain’t getting a Mulligan again,” Orgeron explained.
LSU will face Auburn on “The Plains” on Saturday, Oct. 31, in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on WAFB.
LSU is 31-22-1 all-time against Auburn.
