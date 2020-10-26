First Alert Forecast: Zeta is a hurricane, but poses little threat to SWLA thanks to an approaching front

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two big weather stories this week with Zeta now a hurricane near the Yucatan of Mexico, and a strong cold front that will arrive later this week.
First up is Zeta and it will enter the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and move northwest toward SWLA. This is a bad direction for us, but with the approaching cold front Zeta will be forced to make a northeastward turn before it reaches SWLA. This will bring Zeta into southeastern Louisiana and possibly farther east depending on the timing of that turn.
Zeta poses little threat to SWLA as long as nothing changes will the timing of the front and northeast turn of Zeta. All of the computer model data agrees that Zeta makes the turn in time to miss SWLA. So, I can say with confidence that we will not feel impacts from Zeta here in SWLA, but until it is gone we cannot 100% ignore it either. I will continue to monitor it closely and if anything changes, I will let you know.
Now to the bigger weather story, the strongest cold front of the season arrives later this week! Unfortunately, our weather will remain warm until the front arrives early Thursday. Temperatures will be warmer tonight into Tuesday morning with lows in the 60s and we will likely see some patchy fog, possibly locally dense in some areas. Tuesday will bring some scattered showers and storms to the area during the afternoon with a 40% chance of rain and highs in the low 80s.
Rain chances increase to 80% Wednesday with the cold front slowly moving closer and Zeta making its closest approach the SWLA during the evening hours. Showers will be widespread and numerous off and on through the day and into the night. The front will move through late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
Cooler and drier air will rapidly move into SWLA Thursday behind the front. Temperatures will likely remain in the 60s throughout the day and with the wind it will feel cooler. Friday and Saturday mornings will be the coolest of the season with lows in the 40s and afternoon highs will remain in the upper 60s. Halloween looks perfect with temperatures falling out of the 60s into the 50s during the evening, so it will be nice for trick-or-treating!
A gradually warming trend will begin Sunday as southerly winds return and temperatures begin to moderate. Next week will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Rain looks unlikely until the next cold front approaches late next week.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
