FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking Zeta as it heads toward the Gulf; cooler weather on the way

While our anxiety is high due to another storm entering the Gulf this week, and understandably so, there simply does not appear to be a formidable threat to our area with Zeta, but we will certainly continue to track this storm closely. If anything changes, we’ll be the first to let you know. We’re expecting a landfall sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening which is just over 48 hours from now, so confidence will continue to increase over the next 24 hours once the storm enters the Gulf. For now, we’ll monitor and stay prepared just in case!