Deputies arrest father accused of taking newborn child from La. hospital in backpack

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Deputies have arrested a man accused of taking his newborn child from a hospital in Monroe, KNOE reports.
Travis Hargrove, 35, is accused of taking the baby from St. Francis Medical Center around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22. Officials say Travis Hargrove Jr. was born just after 7 a.m. earlier that day with a medical condition that will require treatment.
Police said Hargrove left the hospital with his child hidden in a black backpack. The baby was found safe a few hours later.
Hargrove was arrested on Oct. 26 and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of cruelty to a juvenile.
