St. Jude Dream Home 2020 prize winners

It’s the day many have been waiting for, the prize winners of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway have been announced.

The winners are as follows:

2020 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway House, built by Salvador Custom Home

·  Mildred Jack of Lake Charles

Tickets On Sale Prize - $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Ron Richard Companies

·  Tricia Breaux-Matte of Sulphur

Early Bird Prize – Zero-turn mower, courtesy of Henderson of Lake Charles

·  Sharon Dunham of Sulphur

Bonus Prize - 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS, courtesy of Lake Charles Area Chevrolet Dealers

·  Joseph Courville of Welsh

Thank you for your patience among all the turmoil this year, and thank you to all who participated.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.

RELATED CONTENT

St. Jude Dream Home 2020 prize winners

St. Jude Dream Home 2020 prize winners

By 

Mari Wilson

Published 6m at 11:02 AM
KPLC’s Community Christmas

KPLC’s Community Christmas

By 

Mari Wilson

October 15
St. Jude Dream Home 2020

St. Jude Dream Home 2020

By 

Mari Wilson

September 29
Back to School Supply Drive

Back to School Supply Drive

By 

Mari Wilson

August 18
Louisianans always find a #ReasonToSmile; what’s yours?

Louisianans always find a #ReasonToSmile; what’s yours?

There are more than enough reasons to feel anxious right now, but there are also plenty of reasons to smile, and that’s what we want to focus on right now.
By 

Samantha Morgan

March 30