St. Jude Dream Home 2020 prize winners

It’s the day many have been waiting for, the prize winners of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway have been announced.
The winners are as follows:
2020 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway House, built by Salvador Custom Home
· Mildred Jack of Lake Charles
Tickets On Sale Prize - $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Ron Richard Companies
· Tricia Breaux-Matte of Sulphur
Early Bird Prize – Zero-turn mower, courtesy of Henderson of Lake Charles
· Sharon Dunham of Sulphur
Bonus Prize - 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS, courtesy of Lake Charles Area Chevrolet Dealers
· Joseph Courville of Welsh
Thank you for your patience among all the turmoil this year, and thank you to all who participated.
