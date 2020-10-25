Gov. Edwards urges residents to monitor Tropical Storm Zeta

“It is unfortunate we face another tropical threat this late in a very active season,” Gov. Edwards said. “We must roll up our sleeves, like we always do, and prepare for a potential impact to Louisiana. This storm is expected to make landfall somewhere on the Gulf Coast by midweek, meaning we have a few days to prepare. As we’ve seen this hurricane season, a tropical threat during the ongoing COVID-19 emergency is challenging, but something we can handle. We will once again find solutions for this potential threat while work to help the other areas of the state impacted by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. If Tropical Storm Zeta does become a serious threat, we stand ready to ramp up our actions as a state to meet the needs of our people and communities.”