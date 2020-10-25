FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm the next few days, cold front arrives for Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A cloudy end to the weekend as temperatures have once again been held into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Sunshine does return for Monday and Tuesday, but all eyes remain on the cold front for Wednesday as showers and storms return with a push of cooler air following for Thursday.
The rest of the evening will feature partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures slowly falling back into the lower and middle 60′s across the region before we see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. We can expect temperatures to start off in the upper 50′s to near 60 for Monday morning as we deal with a mixture of sun and clouds. We can expect temperatures to be a little warmer once again as more sunshine helps us reach the upper 70′s to near 80 for the afternoon. Rain chances once again remain low as the front is well to the west and Tropical Storm Zeta remains well to the south. Another mild evening can be expect as we move into Tuesday as lows fall back into the middle 60′s, but clouds will be on the increase throughout the day as well as our rain chances.
During the day Tuesday we can expect to remain mostly dry, but as we push through the evening and into the overnight we can expect our rain chances to be on the rise as the front nears the area. Highs Tuesday climb close to 80 with upper 70′s for the rest of Southwest Louisiana, but that will be the last of the warmer weather for a few days. Rain chances are the highest as we head into Wednesday as the front moves through the region, while at the same time we see Tropical Storm Zeta moving through the central Gulf. Good news is that Zeta remains off to our east, which means impacts will be limited if we see any at all as the heaviest rain from Zeta will be east of the center. Still the front will bring its own shower and storms and that will last through Wednesday evening.
Pushing into Thursday we see cooler air rushing in behind the front as highs will struggle to reach 70 as many locations will be in the upper 60′s for highs. An upper level low will be swinging in behind the front, which will keep clouds in the forecast, but rain looks to remain to the north. Sunshine does return into Friday with highs staying in the middle to upper 60′s through Saturday. Slight warming is expected as we move into next week with rain chances remaining low. Enjoy the warmer weather the next few days before the cooler weather arrives.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.