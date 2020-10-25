FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm the next few days, cold front arrives for Wednesday

During the day Tuesday we can expect to remain mostly dry, but as we push through the evening and into the overnight we can expect our rain chances to be on the rise as the front nears the area. Highs Tuesday climb close to 80 with upper 70′s for the rest of Southwest Louisiana, but that will be the last of the warmer weather for a few days. Rain chances are the highest as we head into Wednesday as the front moves through the region, while at the same time we see Tropical Storm Zeta moving through the central Gulf. Good news is that Zeta remains off to our east, which means impacts will be limited if we see any at all as the heaviest rain from Zeta will be east of the center. Still the front will bring its own shower and storms and that will last through Wednesday evening.