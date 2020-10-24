Tropical Depression Twenty-Eight forms, becoming Zeta into Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Depression Twenty-Eight has formed in the northern Caribbean as of the 4 p.m. advisory. Winds are 30 mph with gust to 40 as it moves to the north-northwest at 2 mph.
Forecast continue to show strengthening as we head into Sunday as it becomes a Tropical Storm, which would then become Zeta tying the record for the most named storms in a Hurricane season which was in 2005. The forecast moves the system to the north and northwest over the next few days bringing it close to the Yucatan Peninsula by Tuesday morning. It then moves into the southern Gulf, where models indicate it could become a Hurricane for a brief period of time.
As this is happening we are still going to be tracking a cold front moving in from the west, which is going to bring a deep trough into Southwest Louisiana by Wednesday. This will help to pick up the system in the Gulf and carry it off towards the east. The faster this happens the further east the storm will travel and if its slightly slower, then the system will travel a little further to the west.
With the current modeling the system will be picked up before the storm reaches the coastline Wednesday and will be moving to our east, which is great news. As the system approaches the coastline it will be weakening as there are cooler water temperatures as well as more wind shear. Regardless the front as well as the increased amount of moisture will mean increased rain chances for our area.
At this time there is no need to panic or stress about the storm as it is several days away and won’t have an impact on our weather until possibly Wednesday and all that depends on the track of the system. For now continue to follow the 7Stormteam for the latest updates throughout the weekend and into next week.
