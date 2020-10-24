Sports Person of the Week - Deon Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - When teams line up to face Pickering this season, they know it’ll be a long day defending the Red Devils many offensive weapons. Senior running back Deon Street is the chief among those.
“I just do what I need to do” said Street. I don’t really think I bring anything special to the team, because everybody on the team has it. Most of what I’ve done is probably because of my offensive line."
That line has helped Street off to a hot start in 2020 as he’s rushed for over 330 yards and four touchdowns in just three games. He’s also added a pair of touchdowns through the air. It’s a step in the right direction for his season goals.
“I want to get over 1,000 yards that’s for sure" Street said. "I want to get double digits for touchdowns too.”
While Street is well on his way to reaching those goals, he means more to his team than what shows up in the box score.
“Great self-discipline. He’s not one you have to worry about off the field" said Pickering head coach Ryan Russo. "He’s going do the right things. He’s a great leader. He’s the kind that freshmen should look up to because he’s the older guy that you want in the program.”
Street’s teammates appreciate his leadership as well.
“Yeah he a little smart kid man. If I ever don’t know the play, I’ll ask him and he tells me. He’s a good person on and off the field” wide receiver Evan Fernandez said.
Even sophomore quarterback Marlon Freeney leans on Street for guidance. Not just in practice, but also in the game.
“Yeah I lean on him a lot" said Freeney. "He helps me at times and he helps me remember things I forget on the field.”
Pickering is off to a 2-1 start for the second straight season, and it’s because of players like Street, Evan Fernandez, Marlon Freeney and DeShawn Jackson. Coach Russo believes that his senior class is a big reason why the team has experienced success early on.
“They set the tone. So if they come in and they’re focused and they’re ready the team feeds off that" said Russo." So having a big senior group has helped us with this crazy year."
