FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds keeping us cooler this afternoon, eyes turning to the tropics and cold front this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Clouds are keeping us much cooler this afternoon as we have only reached the lower 60′s, whereas areas just to the east have reached the lower 70′s thanks to sunshine moving in. All eyes begin to turn towards the cold front and the tropics as the disturbance moves into the Gulf into the new week.
For the rest of this afternoon clouds will be the big weather maker as they are slowly beginning to clear out as we move overnight. Sunshine is moving in from the east and west and we have a small opportunity to get a couple of hours of sun before sunset. Temperatures though will stay in the middle 60′s and then begin to cool as we head overnight as we continue to see clearing. We will still deal with a partly cloudy start to our Sunday, but temperatures will be falling into the morning as we drop into the upper 50′s for inland areas and lower 60′s for areas further south. Sunshine returns into Sunday afternoon with a mixture of clouds as well, but temperatures do climb into the middle and upper 70′s as we see a little more in the way of sunshine. Clouds will continue to be a factor as we head into the new week as we watch a stronger cold front pushing in from the west, but also moisture increasing from the Gulf with the disturbance moving north.
For Monday and Tuesday models are showing a little drier trend with most of the rain holding off for Monday and during the day on Tuesday. Showers and storms will be on the increase as we move through Tuesday evening and into the overnight as the front moves through Texas with the disturbance in the Gulf getting ever so closer to the coast. Highs will be in the lower 80′s both days with our lows in the middle 60′s each morning, but after Tuesday bigger changes are on the way. The best chance of rain comes Wednesday as the front moves through as well as the moisture being pulled in from the disturbance.
Rain chances will quickly diminish during Thursday and then much cooler air is on the way. Highs Thursday through Saturday will be in the middle to upper 60′s with our lows back into the middle and upper 40′s. Tropical Depression 28 has formed as the of 4 p.m. advisory and will be something we have to watch as we move into next week. As of now models keep the system to our east as the front will be pushing it off to the east. That being said we will have to watch where the moisture moves as it could provide heavier rainfall. We will continue to watch this as we head over the next couple of days, so for now continue to follow the 7Stormteam for the latest information.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
