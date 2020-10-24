FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds keeping us cooler this afternoon, eyes turning to the tropics and cold front this week

For the rest of this afternoon clouds will be the big weather maker as they are slowly beginning to clear out as we move overnight. Sunshine is moving in from the east and west and we have a small opportunity to get a couple of hours of sun before sunset. Temperatures though will stay in the middle 60′s and then begin to cool as we head overnight as we continue to see clearing. We will still deal with a partly cloudy start to our Sunday, but temperatures will be falling into the morning as we drop into the upper 50′s for inland areas and lower 60′s for areas further south. Sunshine returns into Sunday afternoon with a mixture of clouds as well, but temperatures do climb into the middle and upper 70′s as we see a little more in the way of sunshine. Clouds will continue to be a factor as we head into the new week as we watch a stronger cold front pushing in from the west, but also moisture increasing from the Gulf with the disturbance moving north.