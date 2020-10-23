Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders out for Sunday’s game

“Look, we found out yesterday. He wasn’t feeling well, right away Bo sent him to our doctors for one of our tests, that came back positive. After that happened, we traced those players he was around, coaches, we actually tested about 20 more people that might have been near him and those all came back negative. There were....Ken Crawley, for instance, came back with a timeframe that puts him out so he’ll show up as COVID but without a positive test. It’s more of a precaution so yesterday is when that all happened," said Payton.