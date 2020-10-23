LSU to hold Fall 2020 graduation virtually due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will hold its 2020 fall graduation virtually to prevent the spread of COVID-19, LSU Interim President Tom Galligan announced Friday, Oct. 23.
“Public health experts have advised us not to hold an in-person graduation ceremony this fall, especially since we are moving all classes remote after Thanksgiving to avoid bringing students back to campus after they have gone home and/or traveled to other areas. Therefore, we have made the difficult decision that the Dec. 18 commencement ceremony will be virtual,” Galligan said.
In November, LSU says it will offer fall graduates the opportunity to have professional photos taken with their caps and gowns at “pop-up” commencement photography studios on campus. Students can expect more details about virtual graduation and the pop-up studios in the coming days, the university says.
Galligan says LSU will hold an in-person graduation ceremony for all 2020 graduates, including those students who graduated or will graduate in May, August, and December when it is safe to do so. The university is hoping to hold that in-person graduation in the spring of 2021.
“We want to celebrate with all our 2020 graduates in person, and we pledge to make the event a special day for graduates and their families,” Galligan says.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.