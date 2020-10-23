Local artist Jeremy Price and Lauberge team up for ‘Together We Rise’ mural

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -While the last several weeks have been rough for our corner of the state as recovery efforts continue after the hurricanes but the beauty of Southwest Louisiana hasn’t been forgotten.
“It’s probably one of the most special pieces because people need something else to look at right now," said local artist Jeremy Price.
A message of hope... fine-tuned by the stroke of a brush.
“We’re all kind of raising up and shaking our wings off so we can fly again. You know, kind of like the phoenix rising through the ashes.”
Serving as inspiration for Jeremy Price’s latest creation. A work of art that embodies the strength and determination of a community hit hard by not one but two hurricanes.
“We knew that if this building got hit as hard as it did. What would it look like out in the community,"? said Lauberge General Manager Harold Rowland.
Price, a local artist affected by Hurricane Laura himself, and Lauberge unveiled the “Together We Rise” mural on Friday.
“It’s been a crazy year with COVID and now the hurricanes. This phoenix rising image had been on my mind to do," Price said. “It’s just one of those things that may not have gotten out had Lauberge not had the idea to send this message of hope and perseverance to the community.”
“We wanted to be at the forefront of helping this community bounce back," Rowland said. "It was an easy decision to bring Jeremy in and do something that inspires people and shows that we’re resilient.”
In attendance at the unveiling was Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay, Iowa Mayor Paul Hess, Westlake Mayor Bob Hardy, and Lake Charles City Administrator Kimberly Delafosse.
Rowland says the mural is a symbol of hope not only for the nearly 40 team members who lost everything but for a community with a long road ahead.
“It’s a reminder of what we went through but it’s also a reminder of where we’re going. We’re going to continue to support team members and our community. This is a great reminder that we get to walk by every day.”
The mural is currently on display in the main entrance lobby at L’Auberge and will be a permanent fixture.
Visitors are welcome to view and take photos in front of the display. To learn more about Jeremy Price and Price Art Studio, visit their Instagram profile @priceartstudio.
