FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms today with a slightly cooler but drier Saturday ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While the morning gets off to a rain-free start, you will want to make sure to grab the umbrella before heading out the door this morning. Temperatures in the 70s with high humidity will make for a muggy feel and scattered thunderstorms will get going shortly after the noon hour. Rain chances today are up to 40% and will stay in that range from early afternoon through sunset ahead of a weak cold front that moves through this evening.
This front will bring some slightly cooler air into the area for Saturday with lingering clouds but rain chances look to stay very low tomorrow. Highs on Saturday stay in the 70s with less humidity. Lows Sunday morning in the lower 60s will warm up a bit more thanks to the return of sunshine. Highs by Sunday afternoon should return to the lower 80s.
By Monday, humidity levels again quickly increase along with clouds thickening ahead of our next weather maker. A slower moving front will move toward the region but not push through Southwest Louisiana until later on next week. That means our temperatures will stay on the warmer side in the 80s likely through the middle of week along with the daily chance of a few showers.
Slightly higher rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the front will return with cooler temperatures beginning to be felt by Thursday as the front moves through. Lingering clouds on the back side of the front thanks to a cut off upper level low will continue with overcast conditions keeping highs in the 60s next Thursday and Friday with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The weather improves in time for Halloween though with sunshine by next Saturday along with pleasant highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s through the following weekend.
The tropics remain active outside of the Gulf in the Atlantic with Hurricane Epsilon passing northeast of Bermuda. An area of disturbed weather south of Cuba in the Caribbean will move toward the northeast, away from the Gulf, into the Atlantic and now has a 40% chance of forming over the next five days. Regardless of development, this system poses no threat to the Gulf or to Southwest Louisiana. There continues to be no tropical concerns for our area over the next several days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.