FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms through this evening, drier and slightly cooler for Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - So far we have seen a few storms moving through Southwest Louisiana, but a line of showers and storms is approaching from the west for the afternoon. Temperatures have climbed into the lower 80′s thanks to a little bit of sunshine that has come out early this afternoon.
Moving through the rest of the afternoon we can expect scattered storms to continue to develop as the cold front continues to inch closer to our area. For those doing any outdoor activities make sure to keep an eye to the sky as these storms will bring us lightning, gusty winds and heavy downpours. The best chance of rain moves in from about 3pm-8pm with western zones seeing the rain earlier and slowly moving to the east. Temperatures will be falling as the front passes, but one thing we will continue to see is cloud cover. Temperatures start out in the lower and middle 60′s for Saturday morning and even during the day on Saturday clouds will still be a factor as we don’t fully clear out behind the front. Highs will be a little cooler as well as we only warm up into the middle and upper 70′s. The one positive is that rain chances remain low and we don’t expect rain to disrupt any plans.
Into Sunday we see more sunshine returning, but still a mixture of clouds as well. Highs will be slightly warmer as well as we reach the lower 80′s thanks to the added sunshine, humidity will also be a factor as winds turn more out of the southerly direction. Rain chances remain low for Sunday as well, but as we move into the new week we will once again be watching those increase ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures don’t fluctuate much behind our first front, but a bigger cool down is in store behind the second one. Shower chances increase heading into Tuesday and that will last through Thursday as we have the front passing Wednesday into Thursday.
We will also be watching the eastern Gulf as an area of low pressure is forecast to move northward through the weekend and has a 60% chance of forming. With our front coming the good news is that whatever does form and moves into the Gulf will be pushed further to the east. So as of now, there is absolutely no reason to worry or panic. The temperatures will be the bigger story for the end of next week as we see highs in the middle and upper 60′s for Thursday lasting into Saturday. For now keep the rain gear handy through tonight, and enjoy the drier weather for the weekend.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
