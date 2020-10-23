FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms through this evening, drier and slightly cooler for Saturday

Moving through the rest of the afternoon we can expect scattered storms to continue to develop as the cold front continues to inch closer to our area. For those doing any outdoor activities make sure to keep an eye to the sky as these storms will bring us lightning, gusty winds and heavy downpours. The best chance of rain moves in from about 3pm-8pm with western zones seeing the rain earlier and slowly moving to the east. Temperatures will be falling as the front passes, but one thing we will continue to see is cloud cover. Temperatures start out in the lower and middle 60′s for Saturday morning and even during the day on Saturday clouds will still be a factor as we don’t fully clear out behind the front. Highs will be a little cooler as well as we only warm up into the middle and upper 70′s. The one positive is that rain chances remain low and we don’t expect rain to disrupt any plans.