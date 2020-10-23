CCOA Bingeaux Palace damage impacts recovery for nonprofits

“We normally bring in anywhere between $250,000 and $400,000 depending on how the year flows and how participation goes from our bingo proceeds. And it all goes directly into our programs to help us provide more meals, more transportation rides and more medication assistance for our clients,” Green said. “It’s another blow to our funding that we need drastically to help our seniors. Our bingo hall funding is about one-fourth of our funding, and it’s definitely going to take a toll on how we do things in the next coming years.”