Authorities release name of victim in Anita Drive homicide

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of the person killed in the homicide on Anita Drive Wednesday.
Jacquez Jones, 17, of Lake Charles, was shot and killed, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, with the Lake Charles Charles Police Department.
Keenum said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Anita Drive and 6th Street.
Keenum asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Sgt. Kevin Hoover at 337-491-1311 or email him at kghoover@cityofLC.us.
