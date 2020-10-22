What home repairs will FEMA assist with

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Any residents who were impacted by Hurricane Delta who have uninsured or underinsured losses may be eligible for FEMA assistance to help make their homes livable.
This assistance is not the same as insurance and only provides for the basic requirements to make a home safe, sanitary, and functional.
Anyone who has previously applied for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Laura will need to register again for Delta assistance. This starts with contacting your insurance company to file your storm-related damage claims and documenting the damage with photos.
To qualify for assistance for Hurricane Delta damages the damage must be related to that hurricane.
Inspectors may contact filers who register for help to conduct a remote inspection and calculate losses.
The following are examples of what FEMA can assist affected residents with:
- Disaster-damaged heating.
- Ventilation.
- Air conditioning systems.
- Refrigerators.
- Stoves.
- Electrical damage.
- Plumbing damage.
- Gas systems damage.
- Disaster-related leaks in a roof that damage ceilings.
- Disaster-related leaks in a roof that threaten electrical components.
- Disaster-damaged subfloors in occupied parts of the home.
- Broken windows.
The following are examples of damaged items that FEMA will not assist with:
- Non-essential property like dishwashers and home theater equipment.
- Stains from roof leaks.
- Floor coverings like tiles or carpets.
- Blind and drapes.
Other assistance to affected residents may include paying for lodging if a home is uninhabitable, or with assistance in replacing essential household items.
Calculations on what may be covered vary depending on your specific situation and assistance is limited to basic home repairs.
What to Spend FEMA Grants On
FEMA advises claimants not to use disaster grants for travel, entertainment, regular living expenses, or any discretionary expenses not related to the disaster. For tax purposes, survivors should keep receipts for three years to show how they spent FEMA grants.
If grant money is not used as advised, claimants may have to repay FEMA and could lose eligibility for further federal assistance that may become available later for your disaster recovery.
What to do if FEMA Assistance is Not Enough to Repair your Home to its Original Condition
After applying for disaster assistance, claimants may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) or be contacted by the SBA with offers for a low-interest disaster loan. If a claimant needs the loan they should complete any disaster loan assistance received from the SBA, but are under no obligation to accept the loan if approved.
These low-interest disaster loans from the SBA are available to homeowners, renters, and businesses.
Homeowners can receive up to $200,000 while renters are eligible for up to $40,000.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. You can also call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (TTY: 800-877-8339) or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.
Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
SBA has also established a Virtual Business Recovery Center to provide personalized assistance to business owners because of public health concerns about the Coronavirus pandemic. Assistance for homeowners and renters is also available. You can contact them by emailing FOCWAssistance@sba.gov or call 800-659-659-2955 (TTY: 800-877-8339). Lines are open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.
If you are interested in learning more about FEMA’s disaster assistance or SBA loans you can visit DisasterAssistance.gov for more information about other available assistance.
