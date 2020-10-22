‘We’ll be ready to go’ - During radio show, Orgeron says LSU will be prepared for South Carolina; remains hush on violations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Head coach Ed Orgeron was tight-lipped about LSU’s self-imposed sanctions that were the result of NCAA rules violations.
“Anything involved with the NCAA, I’m not allowed to comment on and I can’t comment on it until it’s done,” said Orgeron. “So, we’ll just leave it at that.”
There was lots of talk about the struggling defense and “simplifying” things. South Carolina will visit Baton Rouge after back-to-back SEC wins.
The Tigers have had extra time to prepare for the Gamecocks and Orgeron said they’re as prepared as they’ve ever been, watching Carolina play Auburn on Saturday.
“Right away. I think all our coaches we’re watching it. The TV copy, you get a lot of information. You get to see the pulse of the game. And I think it was a big advantage for us to sit down and watch that game. And we’ll be prepared. I think our staff has done a great job. We have a lot of information and we’ll be ready to go. They’re very efficient. They have one of the best players we’ll see - Smith, No. 13, a receiver. He’s an outstanding player. We need to know where he’s at at all times. They have a great running back, outstanding offensive line, an outstanding defensive line. They’re tough, gritty, and, again, they’ve won two big games,” Orgeron explained.
RELATED STORIES:
- REPORT: LSU self-imposes penalties on football program; bans Odell Beckham Jr. for 2 years
- Orgeron ‘doesn’t think’ Brennan will play against South Carolina; added injury could ‘linger for weeks’
- Gamecocks' WR Brooks finally cleared by NCAA to play this season
- Muschamp says South Carolina continues to improve by practicing the right way
- LSU players talk about strengths of Brennan’s 2 freshmen backups
- Confidence rises as Carolina turns focus to showdown vs. LSU
- Myles Brennan ‘questionable’ for South Carolina game with reported abdomen injury
- Decision on who’s starting at QB this week should come on Thursday
- Tigers do lots of ‘soul searching’ during extra off week while working on simplifying defense and fundamentals
- Lunch with Coach O: South Carolina Preview
- See LSU’s full football schedule; TV schedule updated
- Clemson and Bama remain atop both major college football polls
- Gamecocks defeat No. 15 Auburn for first time in more than 80 years
LSU (1-2) has an 18-2-1 all-time record against South Carolina (2-2) and have won the last six meetings. The two teams tied 20-20 in Columbia in 1995.
The Tigers dominated in a 45-24 win in Tiger Stadium in 2015. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Columbia but was moved to Baton Rouge due to devastating flooding in South Carolina.
The Tigers are 12-1 against the Gamecocks in Baton Rouge. The only home loss was an 18-17 defeat in 1994.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.