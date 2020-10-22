50 percent capacity allowed in some high school stadiums, no local parishes qualify

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that starting Friday, Oct. 23, high school outdoor stadiums will be allowed to move to 50 percent capacity in parishes that have a COVID-19 positivity rate of 5 percent or less the previous two weeks.
However, none of Southwest Louisiana’s parishes qualify.
Currently, 26 parishes qualify, according to the governor’s office.
- Assumption
- Avoyelles
- Catahoula
- East Baton Rouge
- East Feliciana
- Evangeline
- Grant
- Iberia
- Iberville
- Jefferson
- Lafayette
- Madison
- Orleans
- Rapides
- St. Bernard
- St. Charles
- St. James
- St. John the Baptist
- St. Landry
- St. Martin
- St. Mary
- St. Tammany
- Terrebonne
- Vermilion
- West Feliciana
- Winn
Schools will not have to opt-in to the seating capacity.
The mask mandate and socially distancing will still be required. Gov. Edwards will sign an executive order, and the mandate will go into effect starting on Friday.
If parishes again rise to a 10 percent positivity rate, the capacity will return to 25 percent.
