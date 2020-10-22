Lake Charles Police investigating fatal shooting on Anita Dr.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating a late-night shooting that has left one person dead, according to Lake Charles Police.
Lieutenant Jeffrey Keenum says officers responded to a 911 call in reference to a shooting in the area of Anita Drive and 6th Street around 11:02 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
On arrival, officers discovered one deceased victim with gunshot wounds.
No further details have been released at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Lake Charles Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact them at 337-491-1311 and ask for Sgt. Hoover or email Sgt. Hoover at kghoover@cityofLC.us.
