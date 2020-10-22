FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms arrive for Friday, warm and dry as we head into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A warm and muggy afternoon once again as we have seen temperatures climb into the lower and middle 80′s. Winds continue to be out of the east and southeasterly direction, which is allowing plenty of moisture to return and providing the stickiness you feel as you are outside.
The one difference into this afternoon is that we will be watching for a few showers and storms to develop and move through as we push into the evening. Overall rain chances remain fairly low as these storms will be isolated in nature, but the combination of moisture and cloud cover will mean another mild evening. Temperatures slowly fall as we move into the overnight and we see lows starting in the upper 60′s to near 70 for our Friday morning. Fog will be another factor we have to watch for as we move into the morning as visibility will be reduced at times as you head off to work and school. We do see a more scattering of showers and storms for Friday afternoon as a front begins to work its way through the area. Highs top out in the lower 80′s as we see sunshine during the morning hours before the storms begin to develop after lunchtime. As always you can get the latest check of radar by downloading our KPLC First Alert Weather App.
The front clears the region into the weekend and that will mean we see drier conditions settling in for both Saturday and Sunday. A mixture of sun and clouds will continue to be around and there won’t be a real drastic drop in humidity or temperatures behind this front. The cooler of the two days will be Saturday as highs are in the upper 70′s to near 80, but by Sunday we are back into the middle 80′s. A second cold front is still set to move in as we head into next week and this one will bring cooler temperatures with it, but first there are higher rain chances we have to get through.
Into next week we see highs continuing to remain warm as we head through Tuesday with lower 80′s for the afternoon hours, but then as we push into Wednesday we see temperatures falling. Isolated and scattered showers and storms will be returning as we move into Tuesday and Wednesday as the front will be pushing into the region. Highs will be significantly cooler as we see highs in the middle and upper 60′s into late next week with lows in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. As for the tropics we are still watching Hurricane Epsilon as it moves off to the north and east back into the Atlantic. Another wave has a low chance of forming over the next 5 days, but poses no threat to the Gulf and nothing is expected over the next several days.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
