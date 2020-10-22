FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms arrive for Friday, warm and dry as we head into the weekend

The one difference into this afternoon is that we will be watching for a few showers and storms to develop and move through as we push into the evening. Overall rain chances remain fairly low as these storms will be isolated in nature, but the combination of moisture and cloud cover will mean another mild evening. Temperatures slowly fall as we move into the overnight and we see lows starting in the upper 60′s to near 70 for our Friday morning. Fog will be another factor we have to watch for as we move into the morning as visibility will be reduced at times as you head off to work and school. We do see a more scattering of showers and storms for Friday afternoon as a front begins to work its way through the area. Highs top out in the lower 80′s as we see sunshine during the morning hours before the storms begin to develop after lunchtime. As always you can get the latest check of radar by downloading our KPLC First Alert Weather App.