FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated showers return during the afternoon; cooler air on the way next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Yet another quiet morning across Southwest Louisiana yields temperatures in the upper 60s for most areas with patchy areas of fog developing although not too widespread. As the sun rises, temperatures heat up into the 80s this afternoon but some added clouds ahead of a few isolated showers which will arrive later this afternoon will keep the highs from warming up out in the lower to middle 80s.
A few clouds remain in place tonight with a rather warm and muggy evening ahead as lows drop into the upper 60s to around 70 with another round of patchy fog possible Friday morning. Rain chances are just slightly higher tomorrow as we see a few scattered afternoon showers of thunderstorms and highs again in the 80s.
A weak front will push through on Saturday with rain chances on the low side with this front. We’ll see a bit more clouds on Saturday compared to Sunday which will keep temperatures a little lower. Once the front moves through, humidity will lessen a bit and lows Sunday morning dip into the lower 60s. Sunday should bring a bit more sun compared to Saturday and end the weekend on a decent note with highs back in the middle 80s.
Warmer weather continues into the start of next week as our front on the way will slow down upon arrival, delaying the cooler air until later in the week. Some isolated showers will be possible, with gradually increasing rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday until the front finally moves through. Leftover rains should taper off early Thursday with temperatures taking quite a tumble later on next week.
Some models pull highs down into the 60s by next Thursday and Friday with lows that could dip into the 40s. The consensus keeps temperatures a little higher than that with the forecast going with lower 70s and lows in the 50s late next week. Nonetheless, Halloween is looking cool and dry for the trick-or-treating next Saturday, so choose your costume wisely!
The tropics are showing no signs of causing any concerns for us over the next several days. Hurricane Epsilon briefly became a major category 3 storm in the Atlantic as it passes east of Bermuda over the next couple of days. A disturbance could possibly form over the Bahamas over the next 5 days but will move northeastward away from the Gulf and poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
