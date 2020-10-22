CPSO arrest man for attempted 2n-degree murder and 2nd-degree battery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Ashley Avenue in Moss Bluff in reference to a shooting at approximately 1 a.m. on Oct. 22.
When deputies arrived, they located a man with apparent gunshot wounds and a woman who was bleeding from the head. The investigation revealed Bryson O. Solomon, 30, Lake Charles, had struck the woman, who was a family member, with a firearm. Solomon also shot the man, who was an acquaintance of the woman, several times, according to CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
After detectives spoke with Solomon, he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder, 2nd-degree battery and illegal carrying and discharge of a weapon during a crime of violence, according to Vincent.
Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $1.15 million.
Vincent says both victims were transported to a local hospital. The woman was treated and released; the man is listed in stable condition.
CPSO Detective Lt. Casey Lafargue is the lead investigator on this case.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.