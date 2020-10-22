Calcasieu Mosquito Control gives update on response efforts following Hurricane Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Combatting the mosquito problem in Southwest Louisiana has been an ongoing battle since Hurricane Delta.
“It probably matches the worst we’ve ever seen," said Calcasieu Mosquito Control Operations Coordinator Scott Harrington. "In 2018, we had a big flooding event and it was pretty bad then too.”
Harrington says the parish has enlisted state and federal help to fight the outbreak.
“We did put in a request to get the airforce to spray. Luckily they’re doing that for us," Harrington said. "They made two applications last night and they’re going to spray two more applications tonight before they move on to another parish.”
Nearly two months after Hurricane Laura ravaged the area, the mosquito control team is working to combat the increase in population...but not without its challenges, according to Harrington.
“It has been a challenge because people are still trying to repair homes. A lot of our part-time employees, some came back, some didn’t," Harrington said. "We’re actually using other parish staff to spray at night. When the problem is parish-wide, you almost need additional help from other people.”
He says in addition to the two air force planes, they’re using 10 trucks and 2 of their smaller engines to combat the issue.
“We’re definitely spending a lot more on chemicals. By Monday, everyone in the parish will have seen the aircraft spray over their home.”
According to Harrington, the increase is about par for the course after any major hurricane...but one thing to keep in mind.
“The mosquito that’s biting you during the day is more of a nuisance mosquito than a diseased mosquito. West Nile mosquitoes come out at dark. The good thing is that overall, West Nile has been low.
