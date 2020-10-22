Calcasieu adds to list of open schools

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has announced that seven more schools will be reopening on October 29.
The blue/gold schedule remains in place for 7th through 12th grade students, while students in Pre-K through 6th grade will report to campus five days a week.
The schools are as follows:
· Barbe High
· Fairview Elementary
· J.I. Watson Elementary
· LaGrange High
· LeBleu Settlement Elementary
· Oak Park Middle
· Pearl Watson Elementary
· Jake Drost Early Childhood Center will open for faculty and staff on October 26. Staff will contact families directly on when students will return.
CPSB says if your school remains closed, they are working very hard with contracting companies to expedite repairs. The school board is hoping to have nearly all schools open for students by the second week of November. The school board says seeing students return to some campuses this week has been exciting, and they’re looking forward to seeing students on all of their campuses soon.
Online learning remains available for all of our students as all CPSB schools continue to work toward offering classes in regular face-to-face environment. For more information, visit www.cpsb.org.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.