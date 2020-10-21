SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 20, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 20, 2020.
Joshua James Carline, 41, Plaquemine: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dylan John Conley, 24, Lake Charles: Possession, manufacture, distribution, or production of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Henry Lee McClelland Jr., 30, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Marlaina Lynn Key, 21, Bell City: Burglary; theft under $1,000; harassment.
Yunping Dong, 53, Lake Charles: Pandering.
Andrell O’Neal Gant, 39, Sulphur: Child endangerment; theft under $25,000; instate detainer.
Shawn Patrick Keefer, 45, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); disturbing the peace.
Taylor Rene Quibodeaux, 20, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Luke Mattingly Meadors, 39, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Michael Dean Mullens, 27, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; obstruction of justice.
Kayley Elizabeth Speights, 27, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; resisting an officer by flight.
