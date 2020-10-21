Sean Payton remains non-committal about Michael Thomas’ return

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Michael Thomas has not played since the Saints' season opener against the Buccaneers.
But after an altercation at practice prompted Sean Payton to keep the wide receiver inactive for what could have been his return against the Chargers, the head coach is remaining non-committal about a return Sunday against the Panthers.
“Yeah, we’ll see. I think he’s feeling better and so, we really don’t get into injuries or predictions so you guys will be the first to know," Payton told reporters via teleconference Wednesday morning.
Payton was then asked if the discipline portion was over, he quickly responded “Yeah, yeah, yep, yep.” Further questioning about Thomas' response to the discipline led Payton to interject “That’s it, that’s it...not interested in talking about how he responded. We’re getting ready for Carolina this week, we had a good bye week and here we are.”
Thomas suffered an ankle injury the week one contest which saw him held to just three catches for 17 yards.
