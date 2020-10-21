Orgeron ‘doesn’t think’ Brennan will play against South Carolina; added injury could ‘linger for weeks’

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (No. 15) (Photo by: Chris Parent / LSU Athletics) (Source: Chris Parent/Chris Parent / LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff | October 21, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 5:01 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said the staff doesn’t think quarterback Myles Brennan will be able to play against South Carolina.

“We don’t think that Myles Brennan is going to be able to play," Orgeron said Wednesday, Oct. 21, during the weekly SEC Teleconference. "Still not 100 percent yet but he’s very questionable. Max [Johnson] and TJ [Finley] have looked very good in practice. We’ll make a decision at the end of the week.”

Orgeron added Brennan has been going through extensive rehab and hasn’t practiced since getting injured against Missouri. Brennan reportedly suffered a torn muscle in the abdomen.

He also pointed out it’s an injury that could linger for weeks or he could be ready next week because it all depends on his body and how he heals.

Johnson and Finley, both true freshmen, have been sharing reps in practice.

