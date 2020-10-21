FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weather for a few more days as the cold front could stall next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Patchy areas of fog have returned but so far have not become quite as widespread as yesterday morning. With that said, be prepared for quickly lowering visibilities at any point during the morning commute and make sure to continue using your same precautions when driving on the road in foggy conditions. Temperatures in the 60s to near 70 will make for another muggy start with highs back in the 80s this afternoon.
A good amount of sunshine is on the return today and will make for highs in the middle 80s feel a less fall like today as humidity values stay high. Rain chances remain very low, but we’ll begin to see a few isolated afternoon showers return beginning Thursday and Friday as some tropical moisture arrives from the east. These will be quick passing showers and will result in minimal rain amounts.
A reduction in rain chances again arrives this weekend as a weak front brings slightly less humid air for Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 60s although highs quickly rebound into the 80s by afternoon. Don’t expect any real heat relief until our next cold front arrives, but trends continue to slow down the arrival of this next front until late next week.
Not only are the models slowing down the arrival of this next big cold front next week, but they are also backing on the coldest air for Louisiana with highs still expected to dip into the 50s and possibly upper 40s in some spots while highs drop into the 60s by next Thursday and Friday. The slower arrival of the front will also mean showers stick around a bit longer too with chances for rain beginning Monday and each day through next Wednesday and Thursday until the front finally moves through.
The good news is that there are no tropical threats in the Gulf or headed our way over the next several days. The National Hurricane Center has taken away the chance of tropical development that was in place earlier this week for the western Caribbean as conditions are looking less favorable for this area to develop. The only system in the entire basin is Hurricane Epsilon and it will stay out over the open waters making a close pass to Bermuda by this weekend but posing no threat to the East Coast or the Gulf.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
