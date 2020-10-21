FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weather for a few more days as the cold front could stall next week

The good news is that there are no tropical threats in the Gulf or headed our way over the next several days. The National Hurricane Center has taken away the chance of tropical development that was in place earlier this week for the western Caribbean as conditions are looking less favorable for this area to develop. The only system in the entire basin is Hurricane Epsilon and it will stay out over the open waters making a close pass to Bermuda by this weekend but posing no threat to the East Coast or the Gulf.