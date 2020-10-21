FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Remaining warm through the weekend, isolated storms return to end the week

As we progress through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening temperatures will slowly begin to fall as we are in the lower and middle 70′s by late evening. We continue to see clouds scattered around and that will help to keep temperatures warmer overnight. Much like what we saw last evening we can expect as we head into Thursday morning with lows starting in the middle and upper 60′s, which is above average by 5-10 degrees. For Thursday afternoon we can expect almost a repeat of what have seen for Wednesday as highs climb back into the middle 80′s. The one key difference will be the addition of a few showers and storms into the afternoon. Overall rain chances remain low, but as we head into the afternoon and evening a few showers and storms will try to work their way in from the east.