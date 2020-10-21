FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Remaining warm through the weekend, isolated storms return to end the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen a warm and muggy afternoon as temperatures have risen into the middle 80′s. Winds have switched to a more easterly and southeasterly direction and that has brought in moisture once again, making it feel even muggier.
As we progress through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening temperatures will slowly begin to fall as we are in the lower and middle 70′s by late evening. We continue to see clouds scattered around and that will help to keep temperatures warmer overnight. Much like what we saw last evening we can expect as we head into Thursday morning with lows starting in the middle and upper 60′s, which is above average by 5-10 degrees. For Thursday afternoon we can expect almost a repeat of what have seen for Wednesday as highs climb back into the middle 80′s. The one key difference will be the addition of a few showers and storms into the afternoon. Overall rain chances remain low, but as we head into the afternoon and evening a few showers and storms will try to work their way in from the east.
Higher rain chances do return as we head into Friday as a cold front will be moving through the area, and while we aren’t looking for widespread rain we will be seeing a higher coverage of showers and storms. Highs remain in the lower and middle 80′s through the weekend, so we don’t see a drop in temperatures behind the first front. The upside is that the rain will be out of the area as we head into Saturday and Sunday as we keep a mixture of sun and clouds around. However, we aren’t just tracking one cold front, but two and the second one looks to be stronger and bring more of a cool down.
Into next week temperatures hold steady to start the week as the timing of the cold front has slowed down and looks to be pushing in as we head into the ending part of the week. Highs remain in the lower 80′s for Monday and drop back into the middle and upper 70′s through Wednesday as we see scattered showers and storms entering the picture and lasting through Thursday. Highs drop back into the upper 60′s to near 70 as we move into late next week, but the timing of the front will be crucial as to when the cooler air arrives. As for the tropics we do have Hurricane Epsilon, but that will pose no threat to Southwest Louisiana and the rest of the tropics are remaining quiet. For now stay cool, but rain chances are on the increase into Friday with cooler temperatures possible next week.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
