CenterPoint Energy asks lower Cameron Parish residents to take survey

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - CenterPoint Energy is asking residents of lower Cameron Parish to assist them in their post-storm restoration efforts by taking a survey about their future natural gas service needs.
Due to the significant damage caused by Hurricanes Laura and Delta, CenterPoint Energy is asking residents in this area to let them know about your plans for the continued use of natural gas at your home or business by calling 337-475-6364 or by emailing Brittney.Welch@CenterPointEnergy.com.
