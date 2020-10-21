Calcasieu Clerk of Court continues to urge residents to early vote

“While I know that many voters prefer to wait for Election Day to cast their ballot, our circumstances in Calcasieu are unprecedented," Jones said. "Due to Hurricane Laura, 85% of our polling locations were relocated to mega centers. There will be large numbers of voters at each of these mega centers on Election Day. Considering that we have to adhere to COVID protocols with very large numbers of voters, longer than normal wait times are anticipated. While a great deal of logistical planning and preparation have gone into running the mega centers as efficiently as possible, there is simply no way to avoid the likelihood of increased wait times.”