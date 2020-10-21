Calcasieu Clerk of Court continues to urge residents to early vote

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones is urging residents to early vote.
Jones said that by voting early, residents can cut their wait times down on Election Day.
“I am very strongly urging Calcasieu voters to come vote early, especially at the Lake Charles Civic Center,” Jones said in a statement. "We have bolstered the process with extra staff and machines so the wait times for early voting are averaging between 5 and 30 minutes. It’s very likely that on Election Day, November 3rd, voters will have to wait hours instead of minutes. "
Early voting continues through Tuesday, Oct. 27, with the exception of Sunday.
“While I know that many voters prefer to wait for Election Day to cast their ballot, our circumstances in Calcasieu are unprecedented," Jones said. "Due to Hurricane Laura, 85% of our polling locations were relocated to mega centers. There will be large numbers of voters at each of these mega centers on Election Day. Considering that we have to adhere to COVID protocols with very large numbers of voters, longer than normal wait times are anticipated. While a great deal of logistical planning and preparation have gone into running the mega centers as efficiently as possible, there is simply no way to avoid the likelihood of increased wait times.”
“For this reason, I am alerting Calcasieu voters that Early Voting offers a significantly reduced wait time. If a voter must vote on Election Day, then I would ask for your cooperation and patience while our Election Commissioners manage very challenging circumstances at the mega centers.”
Early voting locations in Calcasieu are as follows:
- Lake Charles (Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall)
- Moss Bluff (Calcasieu Parish Library)
- Sulphur (Sulphur Law Enforcement Building)
