Lake Charles evacuees leave New Orleans hotels and into the unknown

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dozens of Lake Charles hurricane evacuees are heading back home after they were housed here in the New Orleans hotels.
The Red Cross said letters were given to evacuees whose homes had minor damage.
But many of the hurricane victims said they are unsure of the actual conditions of their homes and are worried of what they will return to in Lake Charles.
“I have pictures to prove that my house is not livable. Over 50 percent of the shingles are gone, windows are blown out of my home, there’s water damage in my home, mold and mildew blowing up,” evacuee Elizabeth Simien said. “The flooring is buckling and y’all call that livable? I wonder what your house looks like on the inside if my house is livable. That’s not livable.”
The Red Cross says those being asked to move have a property that’s designated as minor-affected.
