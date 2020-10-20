IRS announces tax relief for Hurricane Delta victims

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The IRS has announced that victims of Hurricane Delta will now have access to tax relief following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Affected Taxpayers in Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, and Vermilion parishes will have their tax deadlines delayed until Feb. 16, 2021, to file individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.
This deadline includes individual and business tax filers that had a valid extension to file their 2019 return that was due to run out on Oct. 15, 2020. However, the IRS says that because tax payments related to these 2019 returns were due on July 15, 2020, those payments are not eligible for this relief which is separate from that provided for victims of Hurricane Laura in August.
The new Feb. 16, deadline will apply to the third quarter estimated tax payment due on Sept. 15. It also applies to the quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Nov. 2, 2020 and Feb. 1, 2021. In addition, penalties on deposits due on or after Oct. 6, 2020, and before Oct. 21, 2020, will be abated as long as the tax deposits were made by Oct. 21, 2020.
If a taxpayer received a late filing or a late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment, or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, that person should call the telephone number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty.
Taxpayers located in the disaster area are automatically applied for filing and payment relief. But affected residents who live or own a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.
The IRS will waive the usual fees and requests for copies of previously filed tax returns for affected taxpayers. Taxpayers should put the assigned Disaster Designation “Louisiana - Hurricane Delta,” in bold letters at the top of Form 4506, request for a Copy of Tax Return form, request for a Transcript of Tax Return, as appropriate, and submit it to the IRS.
Affected taxpayers who are contacted by the IRS on a collection or examination matter should explain how the disaster impacts them so that the IRS can provide appropriate consideration to their case. Taxpayers may download forms and publications from the official IRS website, IRS.gov.
For information on services currently available, visit the IRS operations and services page.
