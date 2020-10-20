First Alert Forecast: Warm pattern remains in place with fog likely overnight into the morning.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The forecast for the rest of the week is quite simple because it will not be any different than what we have seen the past couple of days.
Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows only reaching the mid to upper 60s in most areas Wednesday morning; coolest spots north of I-10 may reach the low 60s while near the coast it will remain in the 70s. Fog is likely to be a big problem across most of Southwest Louisiana with visibility less than 1 mile likely. Fog will begin to develop before midnight and get worse early Wednesday and may take until after 10 a.m. before it clears.
Wednesday through Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight 20% chance of a few very isolated afternoon showers or storms. Otherwise it will be warm with highs in the low to mid 80s and with the humidity it will feel more like the mid to upper 80s! Mornings will be warm too with lows in the 60s and fog will likely be an issue each morning.
A strong cold front will approach SWLA next week, though the exact timing of the front is subject to change. Today’s models show it moving through sometime Wednesday with scattered showers beginning as early as Monday and most likely Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds and rain will clear once the front moves through.
Temperatures will remain above normal through Monday; rain will knock the temperatures down Tuesday. Then the cooler air arrives Wednesday, and this is when the coolest air of the season arrives. Morning lows will likely reach the 40s in most areas Thursday through Saturday and some areas may reach the 30s! If the front remains on this schedule it may end up being a cool Halloween!
The tropics show no signs of anything close to SWLA, but Tropical Storm Epsilon may impact Bermuda this weekend. But Epsilon will not impact the United States.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
