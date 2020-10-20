First Alert Forecast: Warm pattern remains in place with fog likely overnight into the morning.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows only reaching the mid to upper 60s in most areas Wednesday morning; coolest spots north of I-10 may reach the low 60s while near the coast it will remain in the 70s. Fog is likely to be a big problem across most of Southwest Louisiana with visibility less than 1 mile likely. Fog will begin to develop before midnight and get worse early Wednesday and may take until after 10 a.m. before it clears.