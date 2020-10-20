FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm pattern continues for now; big cooldown on the way next week

Rain chances will begin to increase late Monday into Tuesday with the arrival of the front with any leftover showers tapering off Tuesday night. Sunshine will accompany the chillier air that is set to move in behind the front Tuesday and last through the following weekend. The tropics continue to stay quiet close to home with the area in the western Caribbean showing even less of a chance of developing this week as the National Hurricane Center has reduced the 5 day development chances to 10%. Tropical Storm Epsilon will stay out in the open Atlantic and poses no threat to the Gulf.