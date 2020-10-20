FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm pattern continues for now; big cooldown on the way next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Warm and muggy weather continues to be the theme of our weather for week so far, with the added misery of horrible mosquitoes that plague the area following both hurricanes. The unseasonably warm and humid weather is not making it any better for lessening the mosquito population and it’s also resulting in another round of fog this morning. Rain holds off, but allow yourself a little extra time for the commute as fog will slow some of you down a bit to start off the morning.
As the day progresses, sun will peek through the clouds as temperatures climb into the lower to middle 80s this afternoon. A couple of stray showers will also be possible, but as was the case on Monday, rain chances are no higher than 20%. Our hot and muggy pattern will continue into Wednesday with even lower rain chances tomorrow before we see a slight uptick in the scattered showers Thursday and Friday ahead of our first front of the week.
The first front arriving early Saturday will not do much for temperatures with only a slight cooldown as some drier air moves in Saturday and Saturday night. Lows in the 60s with highs in the 80s will make for a nice weekend with plenty of sunshine expected. The second front which will hold off until next week will mark a much bigger drop in temperatures with the possibility of even seeing some lows in the 40s by next Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Rain chances will begin to increase late Monday into Tuesday with the arrival of the front with any leftover showers tapering off Tuesday night. Sunshine will accompany the chillier air that is set to move in behind the front Tuesday and last through the following weekend. The tropics continue to stay quiet close to home with the area in the western Caribbean showing even less of a chance of developing this week as the National Hurricane Center has reduced the 5 day development chances to 10%. Tropical Storm Epsilon will stay out in the open Atlantic and poses no threat to the Gulf.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
